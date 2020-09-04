Kenya/Malawi: KPL Titans Gor Mahia Add Malawi Winger to Their Pack

Nairobi — Record Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Gor Mahia are continuing with their rebuilding ahead of the new season, acquiring their latest signing, Malawian winger Andrew Malisero.

The acquisition of the 17-year-old, who penned a three-years contract, means he becomes the third foreigner to be signed at K'Ogalo in the current transfer window after Cameroonian Bertrand Konfor and Tito Okello of Uganda.

His signing comes barely hours after the arrival of immediate former Western Stima defender Kennedy Wesonga earlier in the day.

Among the players who have already joined the Kenyan football giants are teenager Benson Omalla, midfielder Sydney Ochieng, goalkeepers Levis Opiyo and Samuel Njau, Andrew Juma among others.

Gor Mahia, who will represent Kenya in next season's CAF Champions League, have been the second busiest club in the transfer window after 'money bags' Wazito FC.