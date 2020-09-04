Nigeria: Govt Relaxes Nationwide Curfew, Restriction of Movement Now From 12am to 4am

Pixabay
curfew
3 September 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Federal Government has again reviewed the nationwide curfew put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. The curfew will now be in place for four hour daily from 12am to 4am.

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, announced this during a briefing at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja,Thursday.

"I will first of all start with general movement. We are modifying the curfew to commence from 12 midnight to 4am nationwide, effective from 12:00 tonight

"This does not apply to people on essential services and international travellers that might be returning from abroad," he said.

To curb the spread of COVID-19, the Federal Government had in May imposed a nationwide curfew from 6pm to 8am. The curfew was reviewed in June to start from 10pm to 4am.

Details later...

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenyan Minister Releases Names of Suspected Al-Shabaab Funders

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.