Kenyan Players Turn to Baking to Put Bread on Table

Since March, when the coronavirus pandemic brought sports activities in Kenya to a halt, Makolanders Football Club midfielder Christine Nafula has depended on her knitting skills to make ends meet.

The Kenyan international has been making mats, which fetch between Sh2,000 and Sh4,500 a piece, depending on the size.

Nafula says the meagre earnings -- since sometimes she ends up selling only one mat in a month -- together with the government's Sh10,000 monthly stimulus package to athletes in the country - has kept her going during this difficult time.

And now the former Mathare United, Thika Queens, Gaspo FC and Sweden's Dalhem IF player is eyeing better fortunes, thanks to her new acquired skills -- cake baking.

Nafula, who joined Makolanders at the start of this year, is among the six football players who graduated last week on Saturday after completing a one-week course on cake baking.

The programme was a partnership between Kenya Footballers Welfare Association (Kefwa) and Bakers Club at the Buru Buru Resource Centre in Nairobi.

The other players who benefitted from the initiative are the Makolanders' trio of Caroline Omondi, Lucy Njeri and Sharon Odhiambo, Sofapaka's Steve Okolla and Coast Stima's Dominic Waithaka.

"Women's football in Kenya has over the years proven that it does not pay. We only play because of passion. The only way for us (Kenya's women footballers) to put food on the table and pay our bills is by having an alternative source of income, and I feel honoured to be part of this team," said Nafula.

Kefwa chairman James Situma, a former Kenya international, said the six players were selected on a first come, first served basis, after the organisation called for applications for the programme on social media.

To kick-start their baking business, the players received a starter pack of an oven, electric mixer, baking tins and weighing scales along with ingredients which include baking flour and icing sugar.

"With this new skill, all I can do is to hope for the best. It is my dream to be financially self-sufficient, and also provide employment to other people," said Nafula.

Situma said the programme, which they intend to expand in the next phase, is one of the ways Kefwa is trying to empower Kenyan footballers economically, after a recent survey established that most of them were struggling to make ends meet, since they did not have an alternative source of income.

Kefwa conducted the survey between April 11 and May 6, sampling 136 footballers who include those from lower tier leagues, coaches and referees.

It established that only 21 percent of the players had an alternative source of income.

"The outcome of the survey called for action. The players said they would like to be empowered economically and that is what we are trying to achieve through this programme.

"We want to change the mentality of players and stress that apart from football, it is important to have other skills as a back-up plan when they stop playing," said Situma, adding that they also intend to introduce a driving training programme for the players.

A programme dubbed 'MindTheGap' is the other initiative where Kefwa has been involved in trying to uplift the welfare of players currently engaged in business.

They visit the players and, with the help of an expert, help solve the problems their businesses face.

More than 10 players have since benefited.