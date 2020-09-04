Kenya: Why AFC Leopards Are Yet to Sign Any Player in This Window

AFC Leopards are in talks to sign seven "quality players," but lack of funds might frustrate their efforts to get the signatures.

Club chairman Dan Shikanda said his technical bench, led by coach Antony Kimani, has identified the players after five governors from the western region promised to mobilise funds to support the club. But one year down the line, the team is yet to receive the support from the county bosses.

During last year's funeral of football legend Joe Kadenge, governors Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega County), Wycliffe Wangamati (Bungoma), Sospeter Ojamong (Busia), Wilbur Ottichilo (Vihiga) and Patrick Khaemba (Trans Nzoia) promised to help Leopards sign new players to bolster their squad.

Shikanda said they had spent a lot to recover the land donated by the late President Daniel arap Moi to help Leopards build a stadium. Some 28 years later, Ingwe are yet to develop the plot at Kasarani.

"With proper structures, we can build a good team and compete for trophies next season. We need more money because the little we had has been used to keep the best players," Shikanda said.

AFC Leopards annual budget is Sh120 million against a revenue of Sh40 million per season from BetSafe who signed a three-year deal with the Kenyan Premier League side in June.

Shikanda, who played for both AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia, said their monthly wage bill is Sh7 million.

Congolese star Fabrice Kakule Mugheni and forward Peter Thiongo from Kakamega Homeboyz are some of the players on Ingwe's radar.