Kenya: Gor Mahia Agree Personal Terms With Top Transfer Target

Gor Mahia Secretary General Sam Ochola has confirmed that the club has reached an agreement with Burundi striker Jules Ulimwengu.

Ochola said the striker is expected in the country in the near future but the two parties have agreed on personal terms and other details of a two-year deal have been finalised.

"Jules Ulimwengu is also in. We have reached an agreement with him and he will be our player next season," he told Nation Sport.

Earlier this week, there were reports that the 21-year-old former Rayon Sport striker was on his way to K'Ogalo's rivals AFC Leopards.

Player is yet to arrive in the country due to restrictions on international travel put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. Flights between Nairobi and Bujumbura are yet to resume.

The acquisition of Ulimwengu now brings to three the number of foreign players K'Ogalo have signed in the past week. Others are Cameroonian midfielder Bertrand Ngafei and Ugandan forward Tito Okello.

Okello, Ulimwengu, school boy Benson Omala signed from Western Stima and former Kenya Under-20 international John Macharia are some of the additions to K'Ogalo's attack line.

The quartet will fight for a starting berth with Nicholas Kipkiui, Clinton Okoth, Dennis Oalo and Kennedy Otieno.

Ochola also praised the signings the club has made so far, saying the new recruits will help Gor go past the group stages in the Caf Champions League next season.

The KPL champions have been busy since the transfer window opened last month. They have also signed Sydney Ochieng', Andrew Juma, John Ochieng', Kennedy Owino and goalkeeper Levis Opiyo.

Ulimwengu, was the Rwandan league's top-scorer with a record 20 goals in the 2018/19 season and helped Rayon Sport win their ninth title that term.

He joined Chinese second tier side Shaanxi Chang'an Athletic on a one-year deal in June last year.