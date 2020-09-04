South Africa: Three Accused Policemen in Nathaniel Julies Case to Appear in Court Together Next Week

The third police suspect in the murder of 16-year old Eldorado Park youth, Nathaniel Julies, appeared in court on Thursday, 48 hours after his co-accused were in court. His case was postponed to next Thursday, 10 September.

A third suspect in the killing of Nathaniel Julies appeared in the Protea Magistrate's Court on Thursday, charged with being an accessory to murder after the fact and the possession of unlawful ammunition, according to National Prosecuting Authority of South Africa (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

The ammunition used in the killing was prohibited and was no longer allowed to be used in terms of the law, said Mjonondwane.

"We are saying that murder as an accessory after the fact in that the state alleges that after the third accused was alerted to the crime, we as the state alleges that he then tried to assist in the concealment of the offence," Mjonondwana said.

Eldorado Park Detective Voster Netshiongolo, 37, remains in custody with the two other suspects.

Magistrate David Muhango postponed proceedings to 10 September for further investigations and a bail application. Muhango acknowledged the seriousness of the offences and said a postponement was in the interests of justice.

In court, the accused...