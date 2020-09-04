South Africa: Six Out of Nine Provincial DA Leaders Face Disciplinary Charges

analysis

'Sex-for-jobs' scandal - or 'homophobic attack'? The fallout from the public resignation of the DA's Gauteng provincial leader, John Moodey, continues. Moodey has now been accused of orchestrating a 'homophobic attack', while he maintains his innocence and claims he is the victim of an organised takedown. Daily Maverick can also reveal Moodey's claim that six out of nine provincial DA leaders are facing disciplinary charges to be accurate.

In one version of the story, a politician who assured scared councillors they would not be victimised for reporting a DA MP who solicited sex in exchange for jobs has ended up unfairly charged with attempting to frame the MP.

In the other version of the story, the blameless gay MP was the victim of a homophobic smear attempt by the politician.

This is currently the situation as regards the DA's latest internal dogfight: pitting newly resigned Gauteng provincial leader John Moodey against MP and former deputy chief whip Mike Waters.

When Moodey resigned on Wednesday, he alluded to the fact that he was facing disciplinary charges for allegedly having attempted to frame "a senior parliamentary leader" in a sex-for-jobs scandal.

Moodey did not go into detail about the allegations, but presented...