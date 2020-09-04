South Africa: Dam Levels Rise in Western Cape While Vaal Dam Storage Declines

analysis

Recent rainfall in the Western Cape has increased dam levels in the province. Theewaterskloof Dam, the largest dam in the province, is 92.3% full. However, the Vaal Dam in Gauteng is at just under 40%. Sputnik Ratau, the spokesperson for Gauteng's Department of Water and Sanitation, said this was expected.

Two years ago the Western Cape was on the brink of Day Zero, but now the province's dams are 76% full, while the Vaal Dam in Gauteng is less than 40% full.

"The Earth goes through wet and dry cycles throughout history. It's been happening longer than we've been alive. People just don't understand the cyclical nature of the weather," said Gideon Groenewald, a hydrologist for Gift of the Givers' drought intervention.

Recent rainfalls in Cape Town have "pushed total rainfall for 2019/20 close to the long-term average and dams are close to full for the first time since 2013/2014," said Xanthea Limberg, mayoral committee member for water and waste. In 2018 the dams in Cape Town were 70% full for the first time since 2015.

