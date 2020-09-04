South Africa: SA Records 2 336 New Covid-19 Cases

3 September 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The number of people that have contracted the novel Coronavirus has climbed to 630 595 after 2 336 new cases were recorded on Wednesday.

Gauteng remains the epicentre with 211 157 cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 113 661, the Western Cape with 106 353 and the Eastern Cape with 86 322.

The provinces with the least number of infections include Free State with 38 473 cases, North West with 25 604, Mpumalanga with 24 605, Limpopo with 13 400 and Northern Cape with 11 020.

Meanwhile, Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, reported 126 new COVID-19-related deaths.

Forty-nine are in Gauteng, 29 in the Eastern Cape, 16 in the Western Cape, 15 in the Free State, 12 in KwaZulu-Natal and five in the Northern Cape, bringing the cumulative number of deaths to 14 389.

"The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 726 721 with 21 313 new tests conducted since the last report, " Mkhize said in his statement.

Also, 553 456 patients have been cured which translates to a recovery rate of 87%.

Globally, there have been 25 602 665 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 852 758 deaths reported to the World Health Organisation.

