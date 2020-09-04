Kenya: Betway Continue With Football Development Efforts in Dagoretti

Lower-tier side Dago Stormers recently benefited from Uefa Sport Scientist Chris Barnes and Supersport United goalkeeping coach Nico Labohm expertise via a webinar organised by gaming firm BetWay.

The club was formed by group of football playerswho came together with the common goal of reducing crime, idleness and poverty in Dagoretti.

The team recruits talents musicians and footballers with great ideas that will not only benefit them but the broader Dagoretti community.

"The Betway Sports Development initiative is a dream come true for us as a team as we got tactical and technical training that will go a long way in improving our game," said Dago Stormers founder Sylvanus Ouma.

"This way we can navigate through the various leagues and one day hopefully play in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL). We are grateful to Betway for considering us to take part in the training."

The Betway Sports Development webinar will be taking place over two sessions highlighting sports science and a mentorship program.

"In the last year, we have committed ourselves to improving the quality of sports in the country by supporting disadvantaged teams that may not have the required infrastructure and skill to compete nationally. Through our community sport development initiative, we will continue to drive change through innovative initiatives such as the Betway Sports Development program and nurture the country's sports legends of tomorrow," said BetWay Public Relations Executive Karen Njerenga.

In addition to supporting initiatives like the Sports Development program, Betway also sponsors Kenya's Domestic Cup.

The sponsorship is part of the betting firm's global efforts to promote sports, efforts that include being the proud sponsor of West Ham in the English Premier League and Levante in the LaLiga.