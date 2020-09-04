Kenya: The Night of Chasing Records - Kenyan Athletes Aim for the Stars

World marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei from Kenya and her compatriot, national 1,500 metres record holder Faith Chepngétich are on a mission on Friday in Brussels, Belgium.

The King Baudouin Stadium will be empty of spectators during the Brussels leg of the Diamond League exhibition, but the Kenyans will take a shot at the world record in their respective races.

This year's 44th edition of the AG Memorial Van Damme will see three world records being targeted in the exhibition meeting.

Chepng'etich, the reigning Olympic 1,5000m champion, will take a shot at the women's 1,000m mark, Kosgei will challenge for women's one-hour record while Britain's multiple world and Olympic champion Mo Farah, will target men's one-hour record.

Chepng'etich, 26, will be attempting to better the mark of 2:28.98 set by Russia's double Olympic champion Svetlana Masterkova on the same track in 1996.

Chepngétich could never have prepared for the race better than coming close to breaking the record during the opening Diamond League meeting of the season in Monaco last month. On that occasion, she finished just 17 hundredths of a second adrift of the Russian's time.

"I am really happy to be here in Brussels," Kipyegon said on Wednesday. "A couple of weeks ago I came within 0:17 of the world record in Monaco, but due to coronavirus which also affected us in Kenya, I didn't have optimal preparation. After Monaco I went back home to Kenya to train specifically on speed, which I have done in the past few weeks. I have a lot of confidence ahead of Friday's race."

In Monaco the world record attempt was supported by Wavelight technology, which will also be installed in Brussels.

Kosgei will face world 1,500m and 10,000m champion Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands and European 10,000m champion Israel's Lonah Chemtai Salpeter.

The three fascinating women will try to lower the mark of 18,517m set by Ethiopia's Dire Tune at the Ostrava Golden Spike meeting in 2008.

Last year in Doha, Hassan, 27, became the only athlete in history to win the 1,500m and 10,000m at a single World Championships. In 2019, she also became the world record holder in 5km road race, running 14:44, and the mile, where she clocked 4:12.33, with both events being held in Monaco.

Her range stretches - for the moment - to the half marathon, where she set the European record of 1:05:15 at Copenhagen in 2018.

Kosgei, 26, bettered that time on September 8, last year when she won the Great North Run in Newcastle-upon-Tyne in 1:04:28, although that mark could not be officially ratified by World Athletics because of the nature of the course.

Kosgei retained her Chicago Marathon title in a world record time of 2:14:04, a personal best of more than four minutes, which bettered Paula Radcliffe's 2003 mark of 2:15:25.

Kosgei finished more than six minutes ahead of the nearest challenger, Ethiopia's Ababel Yeshaneh, who in February of this year set the official world half marathon record of 1:04:31 in Ras Al Khaimah.

Kosgei will be using the race to prepare for her London Marathon title defence due October 4.

Farah, winner of the 5,000m and 10,000m at the last two Olympics, is returning to the track for the first time since switching to road racing in 2017.

Farah, 37, has been accompanied by training partner Bashir Abdi, who won European 10,000m silver for Belgium at the 2018 European Championships and who, like Farah, was born in Mogadishu.

The mark they are targeting was the last world record set by Ethiopia's multiple world and Olympic champion Haile Gebrselassie, who managed to cover 21,285 metres in 2007 on the track in Ostrava.