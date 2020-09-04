Nigeria: Gbajabiamila Urges Ghana to Revisit $1m Trade Levy

The speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has called on Ghana to revisit the $1 million mandatory business capital for Nigerians and other nationals as a requirement for doing business.

He made the call during his visit to Ghana. Gbajabiamila, in a statement Thursday by his spokesman, Lanre Lasisi, Said Ghana should encourage brotherliness.

"Amicable settlement of trade disputes through arbitration and fair judicial processes.

"In this context, we do believe that while it's the sovereign right of the government of Ghana to pass and implement the GIPC Act, we'd implore you to explore alternative and less aggressive options of engaging, sanctioning and relating with our traders and business people.

"We'd encourage you to revisit the component of the law that requires a capital base of $1,000,000.

"We're all Africans, we all have towns and villages, and we know only too well that the majority of our traders across the continent are petty traders," he said.