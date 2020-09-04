Nigeria: Gbajabiamila Urges Ghana to Revisit $1m Trade Levy

samuel Lampte/Wikimedia Commons
A market in Accra.
4 September 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Balarabe Alkassim

The speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has called on Ghana to revisit the $1 million mandatory business capital for Nigerians and other nationals as a requirement for doing business.

He made the call during his visit to Ghana. Gbajabiamila, in a statement Thursday by his spokesman, Lanre Lasisi, Said Ghana should encourage brotherliness.

"Amicable settlement of trade disputes through arbitration and fair judicial processes.

"In this context, we do believe that while it's the sovereign right of the government of Ghana to pass and implement the GIPC Act, we'd implore you to explore alternative and less aggressive options of engaging, sanctioning and relating with our traders and business people.

"We'd encourage you to revisit the component of the law that requires a capital base of $1,000,000.

"We're all Africans, we all have towns and villages, and we know only too well that the majority of our traders across the continent are petty traders," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

More on This
Nigerian, Ghanaian Officials Hold Talks to End Diplomatic Row
Ghana Responds to Alleged Hostilities, Harassment of Nigerians
Nigerian Traders Bemoan Ghana's U.S.$1 Million 'Registration Fee'
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenyan Minister Releases Names of Suspected Al-Shabaab Funders
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.