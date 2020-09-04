Kenya: Meru Lawyers Hold Demo Over Colleague's Shooting

Lawyers in Meru have held peaceful demonstrations in Maua town protesting the Wednesday evening shooting of their colleague Kirimi Mbogo.

Donning purple ribbons and carrying placards, the over 100 lawyers Thursday stormed the Igembe South police headquarters where they were addressed by area police boss Henry Akong'o and chief detective Samuel Bett.

They later went to the Maua Law Courts and talked to Senior Principal Magistrate Tito Gesora before marching to Mr Mbogo's office where they addressed journalists.

Led by Meru Bar Association Chairman Ken Muriuki, the lawyers expressed concern over their security and called for quick investigations.

Cases rescheduled

Most of the court cases in Chuka, Meru, Maua, Nkubu and Isiolo which required the presence of advocates were rescheduled.

Mr Mbogo, who is a prominent lawyer in the region, was shot in the stomach Wednesday evening by a gunman who was riding on a motorcycle.

He is recuperating at St Theresa Mission Hospital, Kiirua where doctors successfully removed the bullet lodged in his stomach.

Police said the lawyer had just stepped outside his office at around 8.30pm when the gunman approached him and shot him at close range.

Igembe South Chief Detective Samuel Bett said Mr Mbogo ran off while still bleeding, and as the public surged, the attacker and the rider fled.

Mr Bett said the lawyer was first rushed to Maua Methodist Hospital where he received first aid and was later referred to St Theresa Mission hospital.

He said police officers had secured the scene as evidence gathering and profiling of the attackers started.

Several attacks

During the demos on Thursday, the lawyers complained that Mr Mbogo had on several occasions been attacked but the culprits were never brought to book.

Mr Muriuki pointed out that on one occasion, Mr Mbogo's house was set on fire and in another instance, his car was set on fire and his client killed as they visited a disputed piece of land.

He demanded that the culprit be brought to book, failure to which they will pursue the matter privately.

"We want to send this signal that we will not be cowed by these acts from these characters. We will do our work dutifully, diligently and we will represent our clients even if they shoot at us every day. If the police don't take any action, as advocates, we represent clients. What about when our own has been injured? They are trespassing into our territories. We will either conduct private investigations, or we move to court for other redresses," said Mr Muriuki.

Mr Akong'o and Mr Bett assured the lawyers that they will conduct speedy investigations and also posted police officers to guard the lawyer in hospital.

Mr Mbogo has been pursuing numerous land disputes mainly revolving around the volatile Kianda area of Igembe South in Meru County.