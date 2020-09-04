Kenya: Body of Woman Who Drowned During Picnic Yet to Be Found

The family of a woman who drowned while on a picnic with her fiancé at Chepkiit waterfalls along the border of Uasin Gishu and Nandi counties is yet to get her body.

They have been subjected to a week of despair and anguish as efforts to retrieve the body have been unsuccessful.

The family of Dorcas Jepkemboi Chumba, 31, has been camping at the scene since Sunday with the hope of retrieving the body for burial.

Ms Chumba hailed from Kipsaos in Keiyo South.

She was swept away by the raging waters while in company of her boyfriend.

Attempts by local divers, who volunteered to search for the body, have been futile due to heavy rains that continue to pound the area.

On Thursday, the county team and the National Police Service left the search mission to the family and volunteer divers.

Disappointed

Mr Luka Kiptoo Chelelgo, Ms Chumba's father, expressed disappointment at how the county government and the police officers have handled their grief.

The father of nine argued that despite the matter being reported at Mosoriot Police Station, officers only visited the scene on Wednesday, three days later.

"I came to the scene on Monday morning but there were only the local residents and our family. When we sought police intervention, they told us that they were mourning in their own way at the police station while we mourned at the scene," argued Mr Chelelgo.

Victor Kiptoo, Ms Chumba's brother, also faulted the county government for failing to dispatch its disaster management team to the scene.

He said the county government has ignored them and has not provided trained divers or facilities like ropes to help in the retrieval mission.

"The locals have played a major role in the operation from volunteering as divers to comforting us and even providing us with food. But the county government has only ignored us when we needed their help most," said Mr Kiptoo.

The family has to travel to and from their home in Elgeyo-Marakwet with hopes of getting the body.

Mr Chelelgo said some of his neighbours had even asked him to seek cultural guidance on what to do next as it seems they may never get their daughter's body to bury.

"Some mourners advised me to go the cultural way in seeking my daughter's body but I believe God will help us find her body," said Mr Chelelgo.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Shut down site

The locals now want the Nandi County government to shut down the tourist site for good or at least until it is made safe.

They argued that they have not benefited from it and are tired of the cries they hear every time death strikes at the waterfall.

"Revenue is earned from this tourist attraction site but the place is not secure for the people. There are no barriers to safeguard our lives from dangerous zones here and the bridge is broken and was repaired by the locals. The holding grills are even shaky. How many more lives should we lose?" asked Ms Rosemary Ruto, a resident.

According to the locals, the site has only one security guard and has no tour guide or a diver.

As you enter the site, there is a sign warning that, based on its risky nature, the management will not be liable for any loss or injury to tourists.

But the locals argue that much more can be done to ensure people's safety.

Joshua Rugut, another resident, said that he has lived next to the waterfall since his childhood and it has claimed many lives.

"The county government needs to invest in the safety of the people since revenue is earned from the many tourists who come here. We have had enough tragedies and a permanent and lasting solution must be sought to prevent any further loss of life," said Mr Rugut.