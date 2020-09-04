Kenya: Narok Farmers' Groups Benefit From Sh232 Million Boost

Up to Sh232 million has been distributed to 600 groups in Narok County under the World Bank-funded National Agricultural and Rural Inclusive Growth Project (NARIGP).

The project aims at increasing agricultural productivity and profitability and ultimately improve food security in 21 counties, Narok included.

Narok Governor, Samuel Tunai recently issued cheques worth Sh162 million under the programme to support 428 micro projects in 20 wards for improvement of potato, tomato, chicken and dairy farming.

During the event at Melili Farmers' Cooperative Society in Narok North sub county, Mr Tunai said increased productivity will help to enhance food security in the county.

The groups that have benefited from funding include Siriat Vision which deals with potato seeds and Visionary CIG in Mogondo ward which plants tomatoes.

Melili cooperative chairman James Ratia said they have received over Sh12 million and four groups have invested in poultry projects.

"We have also set up potato demonstration fields and trained more farmers to join. The venture is already transforming our lives and we expect to gain not only knowledge but also profits,' said Mr Ratia.

Ms Agnes Yegon, the treasurer Chamtutuek Dairy Cooperative in Ongata Barikoi, said they are planting fodder grass to boost dairy production.

County project coordinator, Anne Saranta, said NARIGP targets the youth, indigenous people and other marginalised groups. Other counties that will benefit are Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Nandi, Vihiga and Homa Bay.