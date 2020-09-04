Kenya: Narok Farmers' Groups Benefit From Sh232 Million Boost

3 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By George Sayagie

Up to Sh232 million has been distributed to 600 groups in Narok County under the World Bank-funded National Agricultural and Rural Inclusive Growth Project (NARIGP).

The project aims at increasing agricultural productivity and profitability and ultimately improve food security in 21 counties, Narok included.

Narok Governor, Samuel Tunai recently issued cheques worth Sh162 million under the programme to support 428 micro projects in 20 wards for improvement of potato, tomato, chicken and dairy farming.

During the event at Melili Farmers' Cooperative Society in Narok North sub county, Mr Tunai said increased productivity will help to enhance food security in the county.

The groups that have benefited from funding include Siriat Vision which deals with potato seeds and Visionary CIG in Mogondo ward which plants tomatoes.

Melili cooperative chairman James Ratia said they have received over Sh12 million and four groups have invested in poultry projects.

"We have also set up potato demonstration fields and trained more farmers to join. The venture is already transforming our lives and we expect to gain not only knowledge but also profits,' said Mr Ratia.

Ms Agnes Yegon, the treasurer Chamtutuek Dairy Cooperative in Ongata Barikoi, said they are planting fodder grass to boost dairy production.

County project coordinator, Anne Saranta, said NARIGP targets the youth, indigenous people and other marginalised groups. Other counties that will benefit are Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Nandi, Vihiga and Homa Bay.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term
Kenyan Minister Releases Names of Suspected Al-Shabaab Funders

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.