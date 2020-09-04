Kenya: Crush Terror Financiers

editorial

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has struck a vital blow in the fight against terrorism by going for some suspected Kenyan financiers.

The CS is keen to stop those aiding terrorists to inflict pain on Kenyans. People who slaughter fellow human beings while hiding behind whatever mission it may be must never be condoned.

However, when such action is taken, there is a possibility of some innocents getting caught up in it and punished though they did nothing wrong.

This is why we trust that the list that Dr Matiang'i acted on contains only the names of those who have been secretly financing terror, as claimed.

Al-Shabaab is an enemy of our country, being responsible for attacks in which innocent Kenyans have been killed.

Therefore, anybody working with this vile outfit is an enemy of the people and should be hunted down and punished. It pains to imagine that businesses that appear genuine, and which have thrived because of the conducive environment in the country, are using the proceeds to aid killers and saboteurs.

Terrorist attacks

While the security forces have done quite well to limit terrorist attacks in most of the country, the northeastern region bordering Somalia continues to bleed. Al-Shabaab have been destroying communications infrastructure by damaging mobile telephone masts.

They have also attacked police posts, trading centres, schools and other facilities. Any action that blocks the transfer of resources to the killers is in the interest of the majority peace-loving Kenyans.

We couldn't agree more with CS Matiang'i that the only way to deny terrorists the "means to threaten our way of life is to choke their facilitation networks".

The action taken against the eight individuals is aimed at ensuring that they can no longer sponsor Al-Shabaab attacks in the country.

We only hope the decision was arrived at after a thorough scrutiny of their activities and operations, not witch-hunt.