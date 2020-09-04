Kenya: Suspect in Fake Gold Racket Charged in Nairobi

3 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Richard Munguti

A trader facing charges in Sh4.2 million fake gold racket will cool his heels in custody for three days as probation officers interrogate him to establish his financial status.

Shikanda Ismail Saleh Abdallah alias Salim was on Wednesday remanded by Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Daniel Ndungi until September 4 when the court will determine the suspect's bond.

Abdallah was indicted for receiving fraudulently Sh4,260,000 from Amit Srivastava of Ibrahim Ahmed General Trading claiming he was in a position to sell to him 10 kilogrammes of gold.

The alleged offence took place on diverse dates in March in Westlands, Nairobi.

He was accused of working with others not before the court.

Abdallah, who was unrepresented, applied to be released on bail.

The prosecution did not oppose his bail request.

Mr Ndungi directed the suspect to deposit a cash bail of Sh1 million or alternatively pay Sh2 million bond with surety to secure his release pending trial.

Abdallah asked the magistrate to review the bail downwards saying he cannot raise the cash bail.

He told the court he is ailing and given the adverse effects of Covid-19 pandemic a prolonged period in custody will expose him to the disease.

Abdallah said he is a family man and the sole bread winner.

The magistrate called for a pre-bail report before he can review the bail terms.

He added that he will make a ruling on September 4 whether the bail terms granted to the accused will be reviewed downwards or not.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term
Kenyan Minister Releases Names of Suspected Al-Shabaab Funders

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.