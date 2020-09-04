Kenya: Suspect in Fake Gold Racket Charged in Nairobi

A trader facing charges in Sh4.2 million fake gold racket will cool his heels in custody for three days as probation officers interrogate him to establish his financial status.

Shikanda Ismail Saleh Abdallah alias Salim was on Wednesday remanded by Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Daniel Ndungi until September 4 when the court will determine the suspect's bond.

Abdallah was indicted for receiving fraudulently Sh4,260,000 from Amit Srivastava of Ibrahim Ahmed General Trading claiming he was in a position to sell to him 10 kilogrammes of gold.

The alleged offence took place on diverse dates in March in Westlands, Nairobi.

He was accused of working with others not before the court.

Abdallah, who was unrepresented, applied to be released on bail.

The prosecution did not oppose his bail request.

Mr Ndungi directed the suspect to deposit a cash bail of Sh1 million or alternatively pay Sh2 million bond with surety to secure his release pending trial.

Abdallah asked the magistrate to review the bail downwards saying he cannot raise the cash bail.

He told the court he is ailing and given the adverse effects of Covid-19 pandemic a prolonged period in custody will expose him to the disease.

Abdallah said he is a family man and the sole bread winner.

The magistrate called for a pre-bail report before he can review the bail terms.

He added that he will make a ruling on September 4 whether the bail terms granted to the accused will be reviewed downwards or not.