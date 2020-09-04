Nigeria: 'Diplomatic Means to Strengthen Nigeria-Ghana Relations'

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adebayo has said that the federal government will explore all diplomatic options in resolving the on-going trade rift between Nigerian traders in Ghana and the government of Ghana.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Otunba Adebayo said that consultation is on-going at the diplomatic level between the two countries to ensure that the matter is resolved amicably.

"I don't know how much I can tell you, but I can tell you there have been discussions between the two heads of states and discussions are ongoing at the diplomatic level."

He said there would be a high-level diplomatic meeting soon between the two countries to address all concerns.

On the controversies surrounding the recently signed Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), especially from religious leaders, the minister said the concerns can be addressed by the National Assembly.