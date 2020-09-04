Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Approves Reopening of Orientation Camps

3 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nike Adebowale

The Nigerian government has approved the reopening of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camps across the country, an official has said.

The government had on March 18 closed the camps nationwide over fears of COVID-19.

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, while speaking at the PTF's bi-weekly briefing on Thursday, said the corps can start preparing to reopen orientation camps when educational institutions reopen.

"The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is to consolidate on safety measures currently being put in place and start preparing for reopening of orientation camps when educational institutions reopen.

"We are in the process of developing a strict guideline to ensure that there is no outbreak of COVID-19 when orientation camp reopen," he said.

Nigerian schools have been shut since March to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

However, students in exit classes, mainly JSS3 and SSS3 students, resumed in August to commence their final examinations.

States like Lagos, Kogi and Osun have already announced tentative resumption dates for tertiary, secondary and primary schools students.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenyan Minister Releases Names of Suspected Al-Shabaab Funders

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.