Tanzania: Chief Justice Wants Transparency, Impartiality in Election Petitions

THE Chief Justice, Prof Ibrahim Juma, has called on judges and magistrates to determine election petitions and other election-related matters in a transparent, fair and impartial manner to protect the dignity of the Judiciary of Tanzania.

Prof Juma made such call while opening training on how best to conduct election proceedings for Judges of the Court of Appeal, which began in Morogoro Region on Wednesday.

The Chief Justice said that only transparency and compliance with the law would increase public confidence in the Judge or Magistrate and in the Court of Tanzania as a whole.

According to a statement issued by the Directorate of Information and Communications of the Judiciary of Tanzania, Prof Juma stressed, "Our judicial works and decisions should be guided by the law and the evidence presented before us and not otherwise."

He urged such judicial officers to understand that the cases derived from the General Elections are used by the people in measuring and evaluating the functioning of the Judiciary in various areas of justice.

According to the Chief Justice, during election period, the people measure the independence of the Judge or Magistrate individually and also evaluate the independence of the Judiciary as a whole.

"Although most citizens do not follow the usual criminal and civil proceedings, the situation changes during the election proceedings, where they follow all the procedures involved in such cases," he said.

Commenting on the training, Prof. Juma urged the Judges to identify areas of need for improvement with a view to improving the existing regulations so that the election proceedings are completed on time and thus build public confidence in the Judiciary.

He pointed out that Judges are leaders, so their decisions influence the improvement of the law or the change in policies pertaining to the rule of law and justice.

"We should consider this training as a unique opportunity to identify areas of electoral development that need further improvement," the head of Judiciary said.

He said the training will help the judicial officers to be ready to receive, hear and complete all election cases within a short period of time, and that the training was also important in strengthening free and fair elections.

Training on how best to conduct election proceedings that have been and continues to be held at different times involves judicial officers at various levels, including Judges, Registrars, Magistrates and legal assistants for the judges.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While opening a training session for 282 judicial officers, including High Court judges, relating to election issues in Dodoma recently, Prof Juma directed High Court judges and magistrates who will preside over election petitions to write judgments in simple, understandable and educational language.

He also urged Registrars to be prepared to summarize relevant decisions that will be given in a plain language every time upon delivery of the judgments after the hearing of election petitions so that the public could learn.

"In this training, there will be facilitators who will guide you in judgment writing for election petitions and related cases. So use this time to learn writing summaries containing educational material for citizens to learn without using legal and technical terms," the chief justice said.

According to him, the primary role of the court was to deliver justice, thus, such training was part of preparations for judicial officers to fulfill their responsibility in providing justice in electoral matters.

The Judiciary of Tanzania has set four months as special time to determine each election petition which will be filed before the High Court of Tanzania following this year's general election slated for October 28, 2020.

This was revealed recently in the capital city of Dodoma by the Principal Judge, Dr. Eliezer Feleshi, when winding up the first phase of training for judicial officers on how to conduct election proceedings for some of the Judges of the High Court of Tanzania.