Tanzania: UDSM, Empower for Investment Development

THE University of Dar es Salaam and Empower Limited yesterday signed an official partnership aligned to the Tanzania economic transformation agenda and investment in human development.

The partnership will enhance cooperation between academic institutions and the corporate world, through effective coordination and implementation of skills development across all UDSM departments and colleges over the next five years called Generation Empower (GenEm).

Speaking on Thursday at the official launch of GenEm, UDSM's Deputy Vice Chancellor (Research) Prof Bernadeta Killian said the programme would help students to be creative and assertive and to be able to work in various companies.

The first cohort will comprise 250 students from varying disciplines in the year-long GenEm programme, allowing for a diverse and inclusive strategy for sustainable skills development.

She added that there is great awareness among students on this programme and the training will be available while they are still in university. First cohort will be ready to hire in June 2021.

"We have embarked on a strategy to establish a subject of entrepreneurship and creativity for all programmes in the University as the demand is high," she stressed.

"With their expertise in talent management and their extensive network of corporate clients, we urge other companies to join hands in supporting Generation Empower. She calls on stakeholders including private sector, policymakers and donors partners to catalyze efforts towards providing skills development through a public private partnership (PPP) model. "As UDSM we have had many good strategies including setting up a centre like UDIEC to reduce the gap by preparing talented and creative students in solving various challenges," she said.

Managing Director of Empower, Ms Miranda Naiman added that GenEm would work with UDSM's Academic programmes to arm finalists' students with relevant skills, industry exposure and connection to employment as they graduate.

"Our work with Tanzania youths over the last eleven years has culminated in this partnership, we are delighted to bring together all stakeholders to build the nation by investing in our future leaders," she said.

Ms Miranda said corporate can benefit from the best graduate talents who will seamlessly add value to their organization and the programme is sustainable if it succeeds well we hope to go to other colleges.

She noted that GenEm participants would take part in interactive workshops, tutorial with industry leaders, and finish in a final group project.