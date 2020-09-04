Namibia: Swakop Man Arrested After Clash With Police

The police have arrested a man who was allegedly involved in a violent altercation with law enforcement officials, during which a police officer was struck with an axe at Swakopmund on Wednesday.

One of two brothers alleged to have been involved in the incident was arrested in the DRC area of Swakopmund late on Thursday afternoon, Namibian Police chief spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said.

The police earlier on Thursday appealed to the public for assistance to trace brothers Absai and Emmanuel Haulofu, after they had allegedly been involved in a violent clash with police officers at Swakopmund.

Shikwambi said the police on Wednesday went to arrest Absai Haulofu on charges of theft.

During the attempt to arrest him his brother Emmanuel allegedly intervened and hit a police officer with an axe, causing serious injuries.

The two brothers are also alleged to have smashed the windows of a police vehicle before they fled from the scene.

Charges of attempted murder, malicious damage to property, resisting arrest and obstructing an officer in the execution of his duties have been registered against the two men.

Shikwambi asked the public to assist the police with information that would lead to the arrest of the brothers.

Emmanuel Haulofu was arrested in the DRC area of Swakopmund on Thursday evening.

Shikwambi also asked anyone with information about the whereabouts of Absai Haulofu to contact deputy commissioner Erastus Iikuyu at 081 246 4757, or to contact the nearest police station.