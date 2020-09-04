Nigeria: UNILAG - Babalakin, ASUU, NASU, SSANU Appear Before Panel

After about six months when he was declared persona non grata on the campus by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, the Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN, yesterday, appeared on campus before the Prof. Tukur Sa'ad-led Visitation Panel set-up by the Federal Government to look into the affairs of the institution from 2017 till date.

This happened as the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, the Non-Academic Staff Union, NASU, and ASUU also appeared before the same panel.

Babalakin, who came out of the Senate Chambers at about 1.08pm, refused to answer questions posed to him by reporters.

He said since the panel began sitting, nobody had addressed the press about their appearance before it.

"I have only come to make my own presentation before the panel. Nobody has addressed the press about their encounters with the panel since it started sitting," he said.

The Chairman, UNILAG chapter of ASUU, Dr. Dele Ashiru, while going to make the union's presentation before the panel, said Babalakin came on campus in his individual capacity and not as the Chairman of the Governing Council.

problem started with the composition of the Governing Council.

However, two of the three non-teaching staff unions in the university, SSANU and NASU have formed a Joint Action Committee to make their presentation before the panel.

The third non-teaching staff union, the National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, through its Chairman, Comrade Sulyman Lawal, said the body's position in the matter is to remain neutral.

Vanguard