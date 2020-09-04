Nigeria: UNILAG - Babalakin, ASUU, NASU, SSANU Appear Before Panel

4 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Adesina Wahab

After about six months when he was declared persona non grata on the campus by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, the Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN, yesterday, appeared on campus before the Prof. Tukur Sa'ad-led Visitation Panel set-up by the Federal Government to look into the affairs of the institution from 2017 till date.

This happened as the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, the Non-Academic Staff Union, NASU, and ASUU also appeared before the same panel.

Babalakin, who came out of the Senate Chambers at about 1.08pm, refused to answer questions posed to him by reporters.

He said since the panel began sitting, nobody had addressed the press about their appearance before it.

"I have only come to make my own presentation before the panel. Nobody has addressed the press about their encounters with the panel since it started sitting," he said.

The Chairman, UNILAG chapter of ASUU, Dr. Dele Ashiru, while going to make the union's presentation before the panel, said Babalakin came on campus in his individual capacity and not as the Chairman of the Governing Council.

problem started with the composition of the Governing Council.

However, two of the three non-teaching staff unions in the university, SSANU and NASU have formed a Joint Action Committee to make their presentation before the panel.

The third non-teaching staff union, the National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, through its Chairman, Comrade Sulyman Lawal, said the body's position in the matter is to remain neutral.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenyan Minister Releases Names of Suspected Al-Shabaab Funders

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.