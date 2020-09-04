Ghana: Pong Tamale Veterinary College to Be Upgraded Into University of Agriculture - Bawumia Hints

3 September 2020
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has dropped a hint that the current government intends to upgrade the Animal Health And Production College at Pong Tamale in the Savelugu District of the Northern Region into a University of Agriculture.

According to him, this would ensure that the study of agriculture, which is the mainstay of residents of the area, is given a boost as this will build the capacity of persons interested in the field of study; who will in turn impart the knowledge directly onto farmers.

Speaking to Yoo Naa Yakubu Abdulai Andani at his Palace in Savelugu, the Vice President underscored the significance of agriculture in the country noting that the upgrading of the institution, which is one of the oldest in the region, would make a significant impact in the lives of many.

"The Akufo-Addo government intends to upgrade the Pong Tamale Agric College into a university to help promote the studies of Agriculture at an advanced level which will directly impact positively on food production among others", he disclosed.

When this is done, it brings to two the number of public universities in the Northern Region after the University for Development Studies (UDS) which is the premier university of the north.

Background.

The college was established in 1922 at Tamale, Northern Ghana, by the British colonial administration to increase the health of livestock in what was then the Gold Coast.

Unfortunately, in 1925, the school was closed due to funding shortfalls. In 1960, the college was rebuilt in Pong-Tamale and reopened and named Animal Health and Production College College.

