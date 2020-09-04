Egypt to Host 2021 World Shooting Championship

3 September 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Head of Egyptian Shooting Federation Hazem Hosny announced that International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) had approved Egypt's demand to host 2021 World Shooting Championship.

In exclusive statements to MENA, Hosny added that the competition will be held in February at the Shooting Club in the new administrative capital.

He added that the ISSF had also approved Egypt's demand to organize Junior Shooting Championship in 2023.

He pointed out that such announcement reflects the ISSF confidence in Egypt's capability to host these competitions.

