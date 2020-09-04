Egypt Reports 145 New Coronavirus Cases, 18 Deaths

3 September 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Health Ministry said Thursday that 145 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 99,425.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 18 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 5,479.

As many as 789 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 75,415 so far, the spokesman said.

