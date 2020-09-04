Tanzania: CCM to Allocate Land to Farmers, Pastoralists

THE ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has pledged to allocate special land to pastoralists and farmers in all district councils in Morogoro Region if given a chance to lead the nation for the next five years.

The party's presidential running mate, Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan made the pledge on Wednesday while addressing Mvomero District residents as part of the ongoing general -election campaigns.

She said that the government is committed to develop livestock and agriculture sectors in the region by strengthening extension services at ward and village levels to allow the groups have access to the services without limitations.

"If elected in the October election, the government will execute its plan of allocating special land for livestock and farming activities ... these areas will be surveyed and grant ownership to pastoralists and farmers," she noted.

She said the government will strengthen livestock health by improving vaccination, immunization and treatment services, including construction of cattle dips.

"The government is aware of the challenges facing the livestock sector in Morogoro Region, mainly being lack of cattle dips and slaughter houses ... I assure you that if the ruling party wins the October polls, the government will strengthen the sectors since the region is occupied by famers and pastoralists," Ms Hassan stressed.

Ms Suluhu further noted that the government will also ensure that farmers have access to agricultural inputs such as fertilizers and better seeds at affordable prices.

Meanwhile, the incumbent Vice President said that CCM government also intends to increase the country's crop storage capacity by building and rehabilitating its warehouses.

The VP further expressed the government commitment to continue providing free education in primary and secondary schools.

She added that the government will also construct more classrooms and increase the number of desks to accommodate the increasing number of pupils and students in the schools.

"The government will also strengthen education infrastructure, rehabilitate old schools and construct new ones and hostels," Ms Hassan said.

She noted that the government will also improve teaching of science subjects, including Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

She said that the party manifesto also directs the government to ensure that every citizen is enrolled to health insurance schemes to enable them afford medical costs.