Tanzania: Sven Breaks Ice On Striking Trio

SIMBA Head Coach Sven Vandenbroeck admitted that at the moment, his preferred striker is John Bocco ahead of Meddie Kagere and the newly imported net burster Chris Mugalu.

The development comes amid a fall out criticisms between him and Kagere after the Rwandan has been benched in most of the previous competitive games despite being the team's top goal scorer for two seasons.

But, questioned whether he likes Bocco to lead the assaulting line of the team, the Belgian trainer replied 'at the moment Yes'.

"There is nothing wrong with Kagere; I think you should ask who the best is at the moment. We have a team and as coaches, we make choices depending on the function of the team. I do not know why people like to talk about an individual player not a team "It is a team that wins trophies and not a single player who win titles. Individual trophies are given when a team does well like the best player and coach awards," he said.

Commenting about their Sunday match against the Premier League debutants Ihefu FC, Vandenbroeck said they will face an opponent with double motivation to play against Simba on their first match of the top flight league.

"We know that they will be hungry to take their first points from us but we just have to focus on the squad we have and I am sure we will do better even though we have not seen any images from them," he said.

He also seized the opportunity to clarify on the recent claims that he fought with his striker Kagere during a training session. "I do not have to spend energy on rumours which come from nowhere. I do not have bruises and Kagere does not have bruises that is all I can say about it," said he.

Ever since the coach changed his playing pattern of using one striker instead of two during the final matches of last season, Kagere has been sidelined for Bocco something which has made people to raise eyebrows.

Still the Bocco-Kagere partnership upfront has played a vital role in Simba success.

Meddie Kagere went on describing his striking partner Bocco very useful as he worked with a hard worker who always does not want to lose in a match.

The Rwandan striker even labelled Bocco as one of the coolest players in their squad, and who always knows what he needs to do to help the team.

"Bocco is one of the best leaders and top players that I have ever worked with," Kagere told the club's official website.

"He is a kind of a leader, who always wants to win and who always believes in winning, if you lose a game, you will see how mad he becomes, he never wants to lose in a match, he is a fighter and always a winner.

"Whenever we lose or draw in a match, he will always come to us to explain to forget about the result and focus for the next match that is him if he doesn't win, and then he will just encourage the players, to go for a win in the match."

Bocco's partnership with Rwandan striker Kagere has helped the latter to lead the last season goal scoring charts with 23 goals.

After Ihefu duel, Simba will connect to Morogoro to face Mtibwa Sugar on September 12th before returning to the home venue to host Biashara United on September 20th and Gwambina FC on September 26th both matches to unfold in Dar es Salaam.