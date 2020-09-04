Tanzania: Be Vigilant, Stars Coach Advises Tz Players

4 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

TAIFA Stars coach Etienne Ndayiragije has urged Tanzania players who opt to return back home after unimpressive professional life outside the country to never lose hope but work on the shortfalls.

This comes after some players who previously went to seek green pastures abroad decided to return home prematurely and proceed to play for the domestic clubs.

"I have seen a number of African players who get it tough on their first attempts to play professional football abroad, and as a result, they return home without seeking second attempts. "When you go outside and you find the going is tough, return home and work hard on areas which made you look inferior there and make a path to go back. That is what professional football is all about," Ndayiragije said.

He gave an example of Senegalese Liverpool player Sadio Mane saying on his first attempt to play in Europe, he was not successful such that he had to come back to Africa, work hard and upon going back to Europe for the second chance, he became successful.

"A lot of African players find it hard to excel in Europe on their first attempt that is why most of them prefer to go back to their homes without trying for another opportunity to prove again their potential which is not right," he said.

"The first thing is for the player himself to concede and identify what areas his colleagues were better and try to improve them. Then, just work on such things and look for the second attempt," the Burundian trainer said.

However, Ndayiragije faces an uphill task ahead as he will be navigating the country's envoys to do well in the group D of their African Nations Championship (CHAN) against Namibia, Zambia and Guinea.

The competition which was initially planned to take place this year in Cameroon, has been shifted to January next year due to Covid-19 crisis.

Since the competition relies on domestic players, it is the opportunity for them to work lungs out during the various football leagues slated to begin soon so that they can earn a chance to be selected to join the national team.

Ndayiragije succeeded Emmanuel Amunike at the helm of the Stars last year following the exit of the latter who was fired after a poor campaign in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Egypt. Prior to that, Ndayiragije was a Head Coach of Azam FC, KMC and Mbao FC respectively.

Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved.

