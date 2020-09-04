Gambia: Two Senior Access Bank Staffs Are Under Custody Over Missing Millions

2 September 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Mustapha Jallow

Police spokesperson Superintendent Lamin Njie said on Wednesday two senior staffs of Access Bank Gambia Limited are under security custody after twenty-one million dalasis (D21.4 million) went missing at the Bank.

Superintendent Njie said: "We can officially confirm that, the two suspects Juldeh Jallow and Sarjo Corr in Access Bank, Barra branch fraud case have been arrested and are currently helping the Police in their investigations.."

"An unconfirmed amount of about D21,437,722:90 went missing," he said.

