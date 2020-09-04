Somalia: Meeting Between Farmaajo, Jubaland and Puntland Leaders Called Off At Eleventh Hour

3 September 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The meeting Jubaland and Puntland along with president Farmajo has been called off shortly after president Farmajo held dinner for the two leaders at Villa Somalia last night.

The meeting between the president Farmajo and the two regional state leaders was supposed to kick-off last night at villa Somalia.

"President Farmajo will tonight host the leadership of Jubaland and Puntland at the State House. Key Agenda of the talks will be Somalia elections to ensure the FGS-FMS leadership champion an election that safeguards the future of the nation and steers Somalia forward," said Abdinur Mohamed the villa Somalia spokesman.

Sources told Dalsan Radio, the meeting was called off after Jubbaland state leader Ahmed Islam Mohamed Madobe demanded the withdrawal of Turkish trained Haram'ad troops deployed in Gedo region of Southern Somalia.

The over 700 troops were deployed by President Farmajo in March to heighten security in the area but they clashed several times with Jubaland forces.

Jubaland and Puntland also demanded leaders of Hirshabele, Southwest and Galmudug to participate in the meeting.

Deni and Madobe had declined to join a series of meetings that took place in Dusamareb town recently where a deal was reached with the regional leaders of Galmudug, Hirshabelle, South West and Banadir Regional Administration.

The meeting, dubbed Dusamareb 3, was concluded on August 19 with a 17-point communiqué.

They agreed that an election will be held in Somalia in line with the tradition that polls must be held every 4 years.

The election will be based on constituency caucuses, according the communique issued after the summit in Dhusamareb, the administrative capital of Galmadug state.

Each caucus will consist of 301 delegates who will vote for a seat in parliament and the election will be presided over by a national independent electoral commission and a party system will be applied.

