Malawi: Ex-Macra Boss Itaye Out On Bail, Slapped With Fraud Charges

4 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Fiscal Police in Blantyre has released on bail former Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) director general Godfrey Itaye after interrogating him for alleged abuse of office and fraud.

Itaye was summoned by Fiscal Police in Blantyre on Tuesday and arrested thereafter.

After spending a night in the cooler, Itaye was released on police bail.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera confirmed Itaye has been released but could not shed light on the bail conditions.

But he said Itaye, who was in June moved to Lilongwe Water Board where he is serving as chief executive officer, is expected to answer charges of abuse of office and fraud.

"These crimes he committed while he was at Macra," said Kadazera.

The charges relate to the procurement of K135 million Macra calendars contract, alleged deployment of an official vehicle Macra bought for its officer but was allocated to former president Peter Mutharika's personal bodyguard Norman Chisale and procurement of then governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cloth by the authority.

Itaye's arrest followed earlier arrests on Friday of Macra director of finance Ben Chitsonga and procurement specialist Joseph Ngalawa. The two were released on police bail on Saturday.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

