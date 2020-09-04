Sudan: Port Sudan Journalist Held for Social Media Posts

3 September 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Port Sudan — Yesterday, the Port Sudan prosecutor arrested journalist Osman Hashim on charges related to 'information crimes'. Hashim was later released on bail.

Activists told Radio Dabanga that one of the former governors filed a complaint against Hashim. who frequently contributes to Radio Dabanga, about posts on his Facebook page about alleged corruption that occurred during the former governor's rule.

They clarified that the former governor concerned is facing trial in Red Sea state in several cases of corruption.

Corruption

Last year, the Red Sea state Public Prosecution arrested 15 state officials on charges of financial and administrative corruption and waste of public funds. Among the officials charged are former state Minister of Finance Emad El Hussein, Ministry of Finance director Mohamed Ahmed, a number of employees of the Ministry, and the former Commissioner of Suakin locality.

The arrests came after a complaint was filed against them concerning the misuse of power generators in Suakin locality.

After questioning, they were transferred to the Port Sudan National Prison..

