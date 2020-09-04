Malawi: Chakwera to Attend Unga Online - Malawi Leader Chairs Least Developed Countries

4 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Paul Chamdimba

President Lazarus Chakwera will have his maiden United Nations General Assembly (Unga) appearance through virtual platforms in various high level meetings between September 21 and October 5, Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said in a statement.

The ministry said in the face of coronavirus, most meetings of the UN in New York have been postponed, rescheduled, cancelled or held virtually.

The statement said President Chakwera will attend the General Debate of the General Assembly and a number of High Level meetings, including the 75th Anniversary Commemoration of the United Nations; the Biodiversity Summit; and 25th Anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on women.

Reads the statement in part: "Since Malawi is the chairperson of the least Developed Countries, His Excellency Dr Lazarus Chakwera will participate in a number of meetings in his capacity as chairperson of the Least Developed Countries."

The theme for the 75th Session is: 'the future we want; the United Nations we need: Reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism - Comforting Covid-19 through effective multilateral action.'

The ministry of foreign affairs said it will update the nation in due course on the schedule of meeting President Chakwera will attend.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenyan Minister Releases Names of Suspected Al-Shabaab Funders

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.