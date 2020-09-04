Rwanda: UNFPA Rwanda Secures Rwf5 Billion for Youth Reproductive Health and Rights

3 September 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Côme Mugisha

The initiative seeks to increase demand for and supply of sexual reproductive health services for adolescents and youth

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Rwanda has secured Rwf5 billion to advance youth rights to sexual and reproductive health through a three-year joint venture.

UNFPA is the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency.

Funded by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), the project intends to empower adolescents and young people in Rwanda to realise their human right to equality, sexual and reproductive health and freedom from violence and discrimination.

Both parties signed the financing agreement on the International Youth Day held on August 12.

Over a period of three years, the project will directly benefit more than 1 million young people aged between 10 and 24, including those living in refugee camps.

Already running in three districts: Rusizi, Karongi and Nyamasheke, it will as well be implemented across all six refugee camps namely Mahama, Kigeme, Mugombwa, Kiziba, Gihembe and Nyabiheke.

The multilateral initiative seeks to increase demand for and supply of sexual reproductive health services for adolescents and youth. It as well will help the most vulnerable young people access education and socio-economic opportunities.

Speaking on behalf of UNFPA Rwanda, Representative Mark Bryan Schreiner welcomed KOICA's ongoing support to addressing human rights both in Rwanda and globally.

"We express our sincere appreciation to KOICA's advanced commitments to further support on the empowerment of young people in Rwanda to realise their human right to equality, sexual and reproductive health and freedom from violence and discrimination through 3-year project," Schreiner said.

According to the UN agency, the project will also benefit the trained and engaged healthcare providers, teachers, religious and community leaders and selected organizations working on sexual reproductive health rights (SRHR) and comprehensive sexuality education (CSE).

Implementing partners include government institutions such as the Rwanda Biomedical Centre, the Ministry of Youth and Culture, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion, the National Commission for Children.

They also include organizations like the One UN in Rwanda, Imbuto Foundation, Good Neighbours International, Alight and African Humanitarian Action.

"The government of Rwanda and UNFPA can count on KOICA as a committed partner in its noble endeavour for better lives of youth in Rwanda," pledged Kim Jiwoong, Deputy Country Director of KOICA Rwanda.

UNFPA Rwanda and KOICA celebrate years-long partnership. Since 2017, the organizations jointly tackle sexual reproductive health issues.

In May 2019, the collaboration saw the scaling-up of the YouthConnekt initiative in Rwanda that extended financial support to UNFPA's Innovation Accelerator program.

The newly joint effort will help Rwanda in fulfilling its ICPD25 (International Conference on Population and Development 2019) commitment to address issues of sexual and reproductive health and rights.

