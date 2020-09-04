Malawi: Khuda Wants to Force Out of Polokwane - 'I Am Suffering Here'

Short-fused Malawian striker Khuda Muyaba has said he want to leave his South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) outfit Polokwane City, claiming he was not paid his signing on fee.

Muyaba has also accused Polokwane , which is being related, of underpaying him the salary.

"Sanandipatse kalikonse ayi. Salary tinagwilizana siyomwe akundipasa ayi. Ndikuvutika kuno. ( I haven't been paid my signing on fee up to now. The salary that we agreed in the contract is not what I am getting here. I am suffering here)," said Muyaba.

But the club is reported to have implemented the pay cut in players due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Muyaba, who was signed from Silver Strikers FC at $20 000 (about K15 million), said he has tried to contact club management on his concerns but has been shunned.

He claims the club owner does not pick up his calls.

The Malawian prolific striker has only featured for five minutes as a substitute .

His compatriot Dennis Chembezi is a regular at the club.