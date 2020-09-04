Zimbabwe: Phillip Chiyangwa Faces Zanu-PF Central Committee Ouster

4 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

A coterie of Zanu-PF activists is fighting for the removal of maverick businessman-cum-politician Phillip Chiyangwa from the party's central committee.

The real estate mogul, who was elevated to the central committee on the basis that he represented Makonde district, is now Zvimba South legislator.

The decision to recall Chiyangwa was made during an inter-district meeting held at the Zanu PF district offices recently.

In a leaked video, Ward 5 Youth League district chairperson, Felix Karambamuchero, said Chiyangwa no longer represented the interests of Makonde district and therefore, had to relinquish the post and be replaced by a member from Makonde district.

"Phillip Chiyangwa has a post in Zanu PF as central committee member, but he no longer represents us and doesn't attend meetings. A letter has to be written to him so that he quits. The number of central committee members from the district should be maintained," said Karambamuchero.

The meeting reportedly resolved to send emissaries to convince Chiyangwa to voluntarily leave the Zanu PF central committee post or face unceremonious ouster.

The Zanu PF central committee is one tier below the powerful politburo, the party's highest decision-making organ outside congress.

Efforts to get comment from Chiyangwa were fruitless.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

