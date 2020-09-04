Zimbabwe: Boxers Start Getting Covid-19 Relief Funds

Local boxers have started receive Covid-19 relief funds from the Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board.

The funds were provided by the Government to cushion athlete.

"It came as a relief for most of us, who are registered with the board, and the funds have given us a cushion," said Phillip Musambudzi, a beneficiary of the package.

"It's a kind gesture from the Government. I have received my part and it has helped me a lot, I am thankful to the Government and the association for the gesture.

"We are under lockdown, and the sport has not been given the greenlight to resume, so its tough times for us.

"Most of the boxers are not formally employed and they are going through tough times at the moment."

Another beneficiary, Jeremiah Mhere, said they hope the sport gets the nod to resume.

The Government came to the aid of local athletes with a $10 million package that has already gone to the associations.

The elite athletes received a one-off payment, in allowances, and boxers who are registered with the ZNBWCB received various amounts, ranging from $2 000 to $8 000 each. Athletes, who will represent the country, at regional level, pocketed $5 000.

Those who will represent the country, at national level, got $3 000, and community and ward-level athletes got a one-off payment of $2 000.

Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board of Zimbabwe, executive officer, Lawrence Zimbudzana, said they were happy with the progress they have made so far.

"We began the disbursement of the funds and we are 99 percent through and the athletes are happy," he said.