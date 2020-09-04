Tanzania: Chadema Underpins 20 High-Level Sectors

AHEAD of the upcoming General Election, Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) has highlighted 20 top priorities that it would focus on, if it emerges victorious on 28 October, 2020.

The priorities are outlines in Chadema's 98- page manifesto, whose contents are being publicised at the ongoing campaign rallies.

According to the manifesto, Chadema will to a large extent engage the private sector to have all its plans realised.

Through its presidential candidate Tundu Lissu and his running mate Salumu Mwalimu, the party vows to decentralise the leadership authority by empowering local government authorities.

It is also looking forward to transforming the leadership, in order to consolidate the principles of integrity, creativity and patriotism.

Plus, the manifesto features salary increments and promotions to civil servants, as well as engage the private sector in building a digital economy.

"Another aspect would be creating a supportive environment for local and foreign investors, as well as in reviving the writing of a new constitution, whose process was set in motion by the Constitution Reforms Commissions (CRC) under Retired Judge Joseph Warioba," reads part of the manifesto.

Moreover, the election manifesto says that Chadema would embrace press freedom as well as freedom of expression together with providing quality and fee free education at all levels.

If elected, the party would also pioneer provision of free maternal health care and health services to people with disabilities, children and elders, and build capacity for women to own economic investments.

The private sector would also be engaged in increasing employment opportunities that would enable young people to get higher income, as well as ensure adequate supply of clean and safe water to all people.

The party also pledges to empower citizens to own land for sustainable use, while the private sector would also be engaged in improving roads infrastructure, markets, energy and raw material processing industries.

"We shall use water resources to encourage irrigation livestock keeping, simultaneously partnering with the private sector to improve road infrastructure, railway, air and marine transport," reads part of the manifesto.

Tourism wasn't left behind as the sector would be utilised effectively through proper engagement of the private sector, which is also set to be iinvolved in increasing supply of electricity at cheaper costs across the country.

Improvement of the mining sector and supporting small scale miners would also be considered as the sector plays a crucial role in the country's economy, with the private sector being involved in sports, arts and culture for them to operate commercially.