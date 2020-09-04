Tanzania: CCM Unity Propeller for Victory, Says Jk

FORMER President Jakaya Kikwete has called for unity among Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) members, to guarantee the party's victory in the October General Election.

The fourth phase president said that the members should bury their differences and unite to support CCM flag bearers for presidential, parliamentary and councillorship posts to make the party win by a landslide.

Addressing Chalinze residents as part of the ongoing election campaign in Coast Region by CCM presidential running mate Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan, Dr Kikwete said that unity among members was key for the party's victory.

"The party has completed the nomination of candidates, we have now moved to the next stage to campaign for them to ensure their victory in the Octo ber polls," Dr Kikwete stressed.

He said that the fifth phase government had done a great job in promoting socio-economic development which had greatly contributed to the country's attainment of middle income status.

"Although we are on the right path, we should give the CCM government another chance to lead the nation for the next five years to further consolidate the country's development," the retired president said.

He assured the party of victory in Coast Region as it was one of CCM's strongholds, calling upon the residents to exercise their democratic right by choosing the right candidates in the October polls.

Meanwhile, CCM presidential running mate Ms Hassan has expressed commitment to invest in infrastructure development and agricultural research to further enhance the country's economy in the next five years.

Tanzania's economy has been growing at an average rate of 6.9 per cent during President Magufuli's administration, which resulted in increased government revenue to finance development projects, improve social services and increase in economic opportunities.

The World Bank recently classified Tanzania as a lower middle income economy, an achievement which had been attained five years ahead of the Tanzania Development Vision-2025.

Ms Hassan said that although the fifth phase government had performed well in executing the party's election manifesto in its first term, Tanzanians should vote for CCM in the upcoming election to allow it to accomplish its pending development plans.

"If the party wins the October general election, it will put in place proper infrastructure to boost economic growth in the next five years," Ms Hassan said.

She noted that, the government is currently executing various projects aimed at enhancing marine, land and air transport.

"The fifth phase government under the administration of President John Magufuli has invested heavily in road networks, ports, airports and railway lines, which are key components in the growth of the country economy," she said.

She added that the government had revived the northern railway that connects Dar es Salaam- Tanga - Moshi - Arusha and Air Tanzania Limited Company (ATCL).

"Plans are underway to purchase five more aircraft and add domestic and international flights to create a stronger national flag carrier," she said.

The incumbent vice president further said that the government will also accomplish the construction of Wami Bridge and Kibaha- Chalinze road in Coast Region.

She also pledged to execute other roads projects in the region, including Makurunge-Saadani- Pangani-Tanga and Kisarawe- Manerumango at tarmac level.

The VP added that the government will also strengthen the Road Fund in order to have proper allocation of funds between Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) and Tanzania Rural Roads Agency (TARURA).