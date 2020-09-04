Tanzania: Over 1tri/ - Spent On Water Projects, PM Majaliwa

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has said in the past five years the government spent a whopping 1.2tri/- to finance 1,423 water projects in 28 townships in the country, including Longido district.

Addressing Longido district residents during campaign trail at Police Grounds, Prime Minister Majaliwa, who is the member to the Central Committee (CC) of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi, said availability of clean and safe water in rural areas jumped from 47 per cent in 2015 to 70 per cent this year while in urban areas water availability increased from 74 per cent in 2015 to 84 per cent in 2020.

"Scarcity of water was the problem that was indeed disturbing Longido district residents that's why the government dished out 15.8bn/- to finance a mega water project for Longido and its environs. The project is complete by 100 per cent and residents can now access safe and clean water services," Prime Majaliwa said.

He said apart from financing the project that involved tapping water from Mto Wa Simba River in Kilimanjaro to Longido, the government also dished out another 4.5bn/- for another water project for Namanga Township whose feasibility study is complete.

He added that 12bn/- has been allocated for water projects for a number of villages in the district including Tingatinga, Ngereyani, Noondoto, Irkaswa, Kamwanga, Mairowa, Karao, Lesing'ita, Mundara and Orgira.

Prime Minister asked residents in the district to vote for CCM Presidential candidate Dr John Magufuli and Longido parliamentary candidate Dr Stephen Kiluswa.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Majaliwa on Tuesday drummed up support for CCM candidates vying for different elective positions in the region, outlining priorities of the ruling party.

Addressing a campaign rally at Kwaraa grounds here on Tuesday evening, the Premier rallied Babati residents to turn out in their numbers on the election day and make a wise choice in endorsing the ruling party for councillorship, MPs and Presidential slots.

"The milestones registered in the past five years was a result of having a strong manifesto... this will only be replicated if you present us with a second chance," said the PM who is also running for the Ruangwa parliamentary seat in the upcoming General Election.

The Premier told Babati residents that CCM had transformed health, education and the infrastructure sector, adding that the unmatched feat could only be repeated if the ruling party is given another term in office.

"The sheer number of health centres built in the last five years sums it all, the ruling party will strive to ensure that such centres become well equipped to save Tanzanians the hustle of travelling long distances for referral medical services," he assured.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Majaliwa further pointed out that the party, in line with its manifesto, had disbursed Babati town with a whopping 773mn/- for the rehabilitation of Kwaang', Nangara, Babati, Mutuka, Harambee, Sinai, Daghailoi, Singu and Darajani schools.

According to Mr Majaliwa, the 2021/2025 CCM manifesto will focus on addressing all economic empowerment needs of individual citizens of Tanzania.

The PM further revealed that the connection of a trunk road from Babati town to Kiteto, Simanjiro, Karatu and Mbulu districts will be some of the issues to be highlighted in the manifesto.

On his part, CCM regional chairperson, Simon Lulu urged Manyara residents to bear witness to strides registered by President John Magufuli's administration so far and thank him by voting him and other party's cadres in office come October 28.

The PM is due to launch Mrisho Gambo's bid for the Arusha urban parliamentary seat next weekend.