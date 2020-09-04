Zimbabwe: We've Always Wanted to Give Land Back - MDC

4 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)

A top MDC official has said compensating white former farmers and giving back land acquired during the Land Reform Programme has always been on the opposition party's priority list.

This quashes the opposition's stance on the latest move by Government to compensate white former farmers for improvements made on the land, under the Global Compensation Deed and also the facility for the less than 37 white farmers who were protected under bilateral agreements to have their land back where circumstances permit.

The same facility offers land to indigenous black Zimbabweans whose farms were appropriated during the Land Reform Programme.

The latest Statutory Instrument is a fulfilment of the country's Constitution and does not in any way reverse the historic programme.

In a statement, former MDC-Alliance treasurer Dr Tapiwa Mashakada and a leading light in the opposition for the past 20 years, laid bare how the party, that was formed at the behest of white former farmers wanted to engage international partners to come up with mechanisms for compensation.

"Is this a reversal of the Land Reform Programme? The answer is an emphatic No. The principle of compensation is what both the MDC, civil society, white farmers, the EU and America have been calling for since 2000. In fact, in all our manifestos, we as the opposition have been calling for compensation in order to bring a closure to the land question. By compensating white farmers, Zanu PF has simply done what was expected by everybody. In my view, the Land Reform Programme is now irreversible," he said.

Dr Mashakada pointed out that the Second Republic is just following the 2013 Constitution, which is emphatic on the irreversibility of the Land Reform Programme.

"The 2013 Constitution is very clear on the irreversibility of the Land Reform Programme. It is therefore cheap politicking to suggest that the Government is now reversing the land reform programme," said Dr Mashakada.

The MDC Alliance, which is now seeking to score cheap political goals even though it has always wanted Zimbabwe to pay not only for improvements on the land, but the land itself that was stolen by the country's colonisers, has repeatedly said in its manifestos that if it wins elections it would give back land to former farmers.

"The MDC Alliance government will seek to bring Zimbabwe's land question to closure through a democratic and participatory process aimed at equitable, transparent, just, lawful and economically efficient rationalisation of the ownership and use of land. The MDC Alliance government will deracialise land ownership," reads the MDC Alliance 2018 manifesto in part.

While the Zanu PF Government, that is groaning under the weight of illegal economic sanctions is, in fulfilment of the Constitution by compensating farmers who were affected by the land reform, the MDC Alliance was assured by its white funders that resources to tidy up the land reform will be provided by international financial lenders.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term
Kenyan Minister Releases Names of Suspected Al-Shabaab Funders

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.