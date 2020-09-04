Zimbabwe: Zinara Appoints New Boss

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara), has appointed telecoms and financial intelligence expert Mr Nkosinathi Ncube as its new chief executive officer following the departure of Engineer Nancy Masiyiwa-Chamisa who was fired last year.

Zinara board chairman Engineer Michael Madanha, confirmed the development yesterday saying Mr Ncube started work on Tuesday.

Administration and human resources director, Mr Gilfern Moyo, was the acting chief executive pending the appointment of the substantive office holder.

During Mr Moyo's tenure as the acting chief executive, Zinara made significant headway towards building a positive image following several months of negative media onslaught.

Eng Madanha said Mr Ncube was highly skilled in technological innovations needed to drive Zinara's agenda given his vast experience that spanned over 22 years in the banking and telecoms industry.

In line with Zinara's mandate, Eng Madanha said the primary focus of the new chief executive was to ensure that the institution improved revenue

collections using technological innovations that would in turn benefit road authorities and the road users.

"As a board, we said Zinara should now stick to its core mandate of fixing, collecting, disbursing and managing the use of road user fees," said Eng Madanha.

"We now have an expert with unparalleled skills and experience in technological innovations that we think will help Zinara to increase its road user fees collection efforts.

"Mr Ncube is bringing rich and relevant experience from all the three mobile networks in the country to Zinara after he had worked for Econet Wireless, Telecel Zimbabwe and NetOne at senior executive level.

"He was instrumental in the setting up EcoCash, Telecash and also reviving the OneMoney mobile money platform run by NetOne.

"Our key goal through the coming in of Mr Ncube is to ensure that Zinara is techno savvy, focus on collections and disbursements using modern technologies and more importantly serving the public. We want to clean the Zinara brand to ensure that it meets world class standards."

Eng Madanha was hopeful that Mr Ncube would be also instrumental in forging partnerships between Zinara and other stakeholders such as municipalities and other companies involved infrastructural development.

He said such partnerships were key for Zinara to attain the targets of Vision 2030 and fulfilling President Mnangagwa's mantra that "Zimbabwe is open for business."

In his remarks to The Herald Finance & Business, Mr Ncube said: "We are here to make sure that Zinara is a good brand that collects road user fees using modern technologies.

"We want to make sure that life is easy for motorists on the road."