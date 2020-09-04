Nigeria: The Voice Nigeria Shows Off Girl Power

4 September 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Vanessa Obioha

The singing reality TV show, The Voice Nigeria is making its grand comeback with more females in the spotlight after a nearly three-year hiatus. The show aired last in 2017 when contestant Idyl emerged as the season's winner.

For the third season, two female hosts and two female artists are selected to coach and nurture talents. Singers Waje and Yemi Alade are retaining their judges' seats while actress Nancy Isime and TV host Toke Makinwa will be hosting the show.

It will mark the third time Waje is serving as a judge in the hit TV series that dominated the airwaves. The singer was among the first set of judges to coach talents in the show and was the only female coach. Alade joined in 2017, creating a gender balance with the exit of 2Baba.

Thus, Timi Dakolo, Patoranking, Waje, and Alade made up that season's judging panel. However, only Waje and Alade will be returning for that season as Timi and Patoranking are being replaced by Darey and Falz.

It will also be the first time the show will have two female hosts. Previous editions were hosted by IK Osakioduwa and Stephanie Coker. The Voice Nigeria with this selection is putting its weight behind the hard-working women in the industry, to ensure they are given equal opportunities.

This season is expected to attract and help unleash the brightest of Nigerian musical talents for the global stage as the country's music industry continues to enjoy international attention. Organisers are promising an interesting twist for the comeback season with many virtual engagements with fans, talents, and the general public.

In a statement, the organisers revealed that fans will go home with over N100 million in prizes. The Winning Talent of The Voice Nigeria Season 3 will go home with a monetary reward, a brand-new car, and an international recording contract.

The show will be fully produced in Nigeria by UN1TY and Livespot360 in partnership with British television giant, ITV; international record label, Universal Music UK, and in conjunction with YouTube.

The show is open to both female and male contestants who are Nigerians and have a government-issued means of identification. Talents must be at least 18 years by November 1, 2020.

Registration for The Voice is free and is ongoing. It will close on September 19. Interested talents can visit the website to register.

