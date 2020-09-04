Nigeria: Bolt Donates Protective Items to Edo Police Command

Bolt, the ride-hailing company, has donated protective and support items to the Edo State Police Command.

The items included branded police tents, traffic control posts, and raincoats amongst others to help the officers in the state to effectively and efficiently discharge their duties.

Reacting to the gesture, the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Johnson Babatunde Kokumo MNI, expressed gratitude to the Bolt team for the support towards the Force.

He, however, implored other corporate organisations to emulate such noteworthy gestures.

The Country Manager, Bolt, Mr. Femi Akin-Laguda emphasised Bolt's commitment to go beyond the call of duty in giving back and improving communities in which it operates.

"Our greatness is not in what we have, but in what we give. We understand the importance of security to the growth of every community and we are happy to have made an impact in this regard," Akin-Laguda noted.