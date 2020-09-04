Sudan: Chief Justice Welcomes Initiative On Protection of Witnesses

3 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Chief Justice Neimat Mohammed Abdulla has welcomed the initiative presented by the Resistance Committees on the protection of witnesses in matyrs cases.

The Member of the Coordinative Office of the Resistance Committees in Khartoum East, Sara Omar said Thursday in the regular forum of SUNA that they held a meeting with the Chief Justice in which she announced its support to the necessity for the protection of witnesses and directed the concerned circles to carry out some procedures and arrangeents including the prevention of the regular forces elements from entering the court room, except, the judiciary police.

