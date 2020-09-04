Sudan: Resistance Committees Call On Judiciary to Protect Witnesses

3 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Coordinative Office and the Resistane Committees of Khartoum State called on the Chief Justice, Neimat Mohammed Abdulla to issue a judiciary circular to amend the arrangements concerning the courts and the protection of the witnessesconcerning the martyrs of the glorious Deceber Revolution.

The Member of the Information Office of the ResiustanceCommittees, Salih Digna said in he regular forum of Suna, Thursday, that the Committees submitted a memorandum to the Chief Justice demanding the issuance of judiciary circular concerning the protection of witnesses.

Digna said that the demand for the protection of witnesses comes after the provocation suffered by some of them in the courtroom, which affected the way they testifyand, in turn, leads to the loss of the most important principles of the glorious December revolution, namely justice.

