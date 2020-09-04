Sudan: Government And People's Movement,(Third Front) Sign Security Arrangements Agreement

Juba — sudan's Govermwent and the Sudanese People's Liberation Movemebnt /North-Third Front/ signed, on Thursday, the Security Arangements, atr Pyramids Hotel , in Juba.

The Rapporteur of the Mediation Committee, Dhio Mattuk said in press statements following the signing of the agreement that SPLM/ orth/Third Front/ has been in Juba, since the start of the negotiation and they did not have the opportunity to participate in the negotiations, because of the procedures of Juba Forum

"The Parties agreed on the necessity for reaching an agreement with this large group which stationed on Sudan-South Sudan borders" He explained.