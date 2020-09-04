Sudan: Government and People's Movement (Third Front) Sign Agreement On Security Arrangements

3 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — Sudan government and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement North - Third Front - Thursday signed an agreement on the security arrangements between the two parties at the Pyramid Hotel in the capital, Juba.

The rapporteur of South Sudan mediation committee, Dr. Dhio Mattok, said in a press statement after the agreement's signing that the Sudan People's Liberation Movement North - Third Front has been in Juba since the start of the negotiation process, and they didn't have the opportunity to participate in the negotiations that took place due to the procedure at Juba platform, especially the item relating to the participation of the parties of the Juba platform.

He said that the parties agreed on the importance to settle the security arrangements item with this group, adding that this group is very large and is spread at the border between Sudan and South Sudan, expressing the mediation's pleasure with this agreement, which gives stability to Sudan and South Sudan.

The Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Yassin Ibrahim Yassin, said that timetables and criteria were set to enable the Third Front to join the peace process, adding that the military institution is able to fully absorb them as they have wide extension from West Kordofan and East Darfur to South Darfur.

Meanwhile, the Secretary General of the Third Front, Yasser Mohamed Hassan Al-Amin, stated that an agreement on the security arrangements was signed with Sudan People's Liberation Army - the Third Front, expressing congratulation to the Sudanese people on this agreement, especially to the citizens at the border area between the two countries.

