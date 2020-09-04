Nigeria: Over 28,000 Teachers Pass Professional Exam, Says TRCN

Abuja — The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has released the result of the batch 'B' Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE) held in July 2020, with 28,094 teachers recording success in the examination.

Registrar and Chief Executive of TRCN, Prof. Josiah Olusegun Ajiboye, who made this known yesterday in Abuja, said the total number that passed the examination make up 75 percent of those who sat for it, while a total of 9, 246 candidates failed.

He said the examination witnessed the participation of teachers from the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), adding that candidates from Kaduna and Rivers States also took part in the exercise after the required permits were secured from the state governments.

Ajiboye said: "On the whole, about 44,363 candidates registered for the examination but the total examined was 37,340 candidates. Due to the prevalence of COVID-19 among other hiccups, a large number of candidates could not move around or write the examination.

"We have about 7,023 candidates who didn't write the examination. Majority of these people have actually written the examination before. They have been noted, and we are going allow them write the examination at the next available opportunity.

"On the whole, 28,094 candidates passed the examination, which is 75.24 percent while a total of 9, 246 candidates failed, giving a percentage of 24.76 percent."

While saying the performance recorded in the examination was encouraging, the TRCN boss said it was introduced as a gate-keeping measure for the teaching profession.

Prof. Ajiboye commended the new requirement in Colleges of Education that makes it mandatory for academic staff to have a TRCN registration certificate before they can be promoted.

Lagos State with 3,574 candidates had the highest number of candidates that sat for the TRCN July's professional qualifying examination while Ekiti State with 235 candidates had the least number.